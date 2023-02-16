NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms made their way across Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky throughout the day Thursday.

Multiple tornado warnings were reported in the area, and there was also localized flooding and hail in some communities.

Viewers sent in photos showing the damage left behind by Thursday’s storms.

Ethridge, TN (Courtesy: Josh Cushing)

Chimney collapse in Waverly, TN (Courtesy: Shelly Adams)

Todd County, KY (Courtesy: Todd County Emergency Management)

Waverly, TN (Courtesy: Paige Crowell)

Portland, TN (Courtesy: Kendall Ragland)

Humphreys County, TN (Courtesy: Chief Deputy Rob Edwards)

Lawrenceburg, TN (Courtesy: Callie Sutphin)

