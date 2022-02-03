NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A massive winter storm stretching across nearly the entire U.S. made its way into Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee early Thursday.

Heavy rain has been reported throughout the area, with the northern counties seeing ice accumulations.

As temperatures drop throughout the day, ice accumulations, although small, are also expected in Davidson County, and some of the southernmost counties in the News 2 viewing area.

Viewers have already sent in photos of ice and flooding throughout the area:

