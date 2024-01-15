NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Snow has piled up quickly around Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and with temperatures falling into the low to mid-teens, roads will continue to be very slick Monday through Wednesday, so you are encouraged not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
For anybody who does need to venture out, officials strongly encourage keeping an emergency kit stocked with food, water, and layers to keep warm, as well as plenty of gas in your tank.
Local law enforcement and emergency response agencies posted photos of the snowfall on Sunday, Jan. 14, as well as the road conditions on Monday, Jan. 15:
Certain localities — including Montgomery County, Spring Hill, Portland, Shelbyville, Nolensville, and Columbia— have posted numerous pictures of road conditions since Sunday night’s snowfall. To check out all of those photos, visit the government or law enforcement Facebook pages.
