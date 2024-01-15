NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Snow has piled up quickly around Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and with temperatures falling into the low to mid-teens, roads will continue to be very slick Monday through Wednesday, so you are encouraged not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

For anybody who does need to venture out, officials strongly encourage keeping an emergency kit stocked with food, water, and layers to keep warm, as well as plenty of gas in your tank.

Local law enforcement and emergency response agencies posted photos of the snowfall on Sunday, Jan. 14, as well as the road conditions on Monday, Jan. 15:

A crash led to minor injuries amid winter weather in Humphreys County (Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Lebanon (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Officials said nobody was injured when this vehicle wrecked in Williamson County amid the winter weather (Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

Snow has covered Veterans Parkway near Barfield Road in Rutherford County (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Snowfall in Robertson County (Courtesy: Robertson County Emergency Management)

Snowfall in Robertson County (Courtesy: Robertson County Emergency Management)

Snowfall in Robertson County (Courtesy: Robertson County Emergency Management)

Snowfall in Smith County (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Snowfall in Mt. Juliet (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Fire Department)

Snowfall in Mt. Juliet (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Fire Department)

Snowfall in Smyrna (Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

Snowfall in Winchester (Courtesy: Winchester Police Department)

Snowfall in Shelbyville (Courtesy: Shelbyville Police Department)

Police helped motorists who got stuck amid the snowfall in Mt. Juliet (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Police helped motorists who got stuck amid the snowfall in Mt. Juliet (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Police helped motorists who got stuck amid the snowfall in Mt. Juliet (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Snowfall in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)

A crash left four people trapped inside of a vehicle in Maury County (Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

Snowfall on I-40 (Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol Cookeville division)

Snowfall on I-40 (Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol Cookeville division)

Snowfall along I-24 in Coffee County (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

Snow in Smyrna (Courtesy: Town of Smyrna)

Snow in Giles County (Courtesy: Giles County Fire and Rescue)

Snow in Giles County (Courtesy: Giles County Fire and Rescue)

Snow in Giles County (Courtesy: Giles County Fire and Rescue)

Snow plows in Clarksville (Courtesy: City of Clarksville)

Snow plow in Columbia (Courtesy: City of Columbia)

Snow in Nashville (Courtesy: Nashville Office of Emergency Management)

Snow in Nashville (Courtesy: Nashville Office of Emergency Management)

Snow in Nashville (Courtesy: Nashville Office of Emergency Management)

Snow in Hendersonville (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Snow in Hendersonville (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Snow in Hendersonville (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Snow in Hendersonville (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Snow in Sumner County (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Sumner County (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Sumner County (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Sumner County (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Sumner County (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Sumner County (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow plow in Kentucky (Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

Snow in Wayne County (Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Wayne County (Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Wayne County (Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Wayne County (Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Trousdale County (Courtesy: Trousdale County Emergency Services)

Snow in Trousdale County (Courtesy: Trousdale County Emergency Services)

Snow in Trousdale County (Courtesy: Trousdale County Emergency Services)

Snow in Christian County (Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Christian County (Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Christian County (Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Christian County (Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Christian County (Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Christian County (Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow on Plano Road near the elementary school in Warren County, KY (Courtesy: Warren County Emergency Management)

Snow on Plano Road near I-65 in Warren County, KY (Courtesy: Warren County Emergency Management)

Snow on Scottsville Road near Ashley Circle in Warren County, KY (Courtesy: Warren County Emergency Management)

Snow near mile marker 17 on I-65 in Warren County, KY (Courtesy: Warren County Emergency Management)

Snow on Louisville Road at Corvette Drive in Warren County, KY (Courtesy: Warren County Emergency Management)

Snow on Nashville Road at Dillard Road in Warren County, KY (Courtesy: Warren County Emergency Management)

Snow on Crossville Street in Monterey (Courtesy: Putnam County Emergency Management Agency)

Snow on N. Willow Avenue in Cookeville (Courtesy: Putnam County Emergency Management Agency)

Snow on W. Jackson Street in Cookeville (Courtesy: Putnam County Emergency Management Agency)

Snow on N. Dixie Avenue at E. Broad Street in Cookeville (Courtesy: Putnam County Emergency Management Agency)

Snow on E. Broad Street in Cookeville (Courtesy: Putnam County Emergency Management Agency)

Snow in Smith County (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Smith County (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Smith County (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Smith County (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Smith County (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Smith County (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Smith County (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Decherd (Courtesy: Decherd Police Department)

Snow along Highway 70 in White County (Courtesy: White County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow along Bon Air Mountain in White County (Courtesy: White County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow along Highway 84 in White County (Courtesy: White County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow along Depot Street in White County (Courtesy: White County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow along Highway 111 North in White County (Courtesy: White County Sheriff’s Office)

First responders are returning from a call along Murfreesboro Road in Arrington (Courtesy: Arrington Fire and Rescue, Station 19)

Snow in Lincoln County (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

Snow in Lincoln County (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

Snow in Lincoln County (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

Snow in Lincoln County (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

Snow along I-840 at Amaville Road in Rutherford County (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

A semi blocking Prosser Road near Old Florence Pulask Road in Lawrence County (Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol Lawrenceburg division)

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-65 South in Sumner County following the snowfall (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-65 South in Sumner County following the snowfall (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-65 South in Sumner County following the snowfall (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

Certain localities — including Montgomery County, Spring Hill, Portland, Shelbyville, Nolensville, and Columbia— have posted numerous pictures of road conditions since Sunday night’s snowfall. To check out all of those photos, visit the government or law enforcement Facebook pages.