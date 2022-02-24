COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe storms have continued to move across Middle Tennessee Thursday morning, impacting areas such as Columbia.

Officials warned of flooding at the Duck River, and along Riverside Drive and the Riverwalk Park. Images that were taken around 7 a.m. Thursday showed high water levels and ponding on the basketball court nearby, as well as the playground at Riverside Elementary.















Columbia Duck River flooding (Courtesy: Columbia Police Department)

Images showed very high water levels at the Riverside Drive Dam as well.

The area had been closed off by officials. The Columbia Police Department reminded the public not to attempt to drive through standing water – instead, they said, turn around.