NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Damage is being reported across the region after severe weather made its way across Middle Tennessee late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service reported several trees were downed at a home in Lobelville as strong winds moved through the area. One tree reportedly fell on the roof of a house while another landed on top of a car.

Tree on car in Perry County (Courtesy: Cody Warren)

Tree on house in Perry County (Courtesy: Cody Warren)

Perry County Powerline down (Courtesy: Cody Warren)

Downed light in Fayetteville (Source: WKRN)

Downed tree in Fayetteville (Source: WKRN)

Large billboard signs and address signs were blown down from powerful winds in Dickson County.

Giles County also reported damage with downed tree limbs seen across the area and shingles that were blown off of roofs.

Early Saturday morning, Nashville Electric Service (NES) reported that around 5,000 customers were without power. As of 7 a.m., 1,807 customers are still without power, according to the NES outage map.

NES officials say crews are out working to restore power to customers who are experiencing outages due to Friday night’s storms.

