NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another strong blast of colder air is moving toward Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky this weekend. This time, the air will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop on Saturday & Sunday mornings. While not widespread, any sensitive vegetation will need to be covered. This is the beginning of a rollercoaster ride of weather over the next 10 days.

Freeze & frost alerts

Most of our Southern Kentucky counties are under a Freeze Watch & a Frost Advisory this weekend. The official timing is from 1 AM to 8 AM, on both Saturday & Sunday mornings. See specific county alerts here.

For a Frost Advisory, temperatures could cool as low as 33°. With a Freeze Watch, temperatures could get as cold as 30°.

Weekend temperatures

This will be a chilly weekend. A cold front is moving through the area on Friday, ushering in a strong north wind and colder temperatures. After highs in the 70s on Friday, Saturday morning low temperatures will begin in the lower 40s to the upper 30s. Saturday is a cool day with temperatures only in the lower to middle 60s. Saturday night into Sunday morning, the bottom drops out with a light to calm wind, leading to a greater chance of frost formation. Lows Sunday morning will reach the middle to upper 30s for most areas, with the coldest temperatures near the TN/KY border and the Cumberland Plateau.

FACT: The last time Nashville International Airport was at or below 40° was April 27, 2022.

The average first freeze dates:

-Crossville: October 20.

-Clarksville: October 25

-Nashville: November 1.

*Information courtesy of NWS Nashville climate records.*

