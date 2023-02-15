NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the next two days, the National Weather Service is expecting severe weather across Middle Tennessee.

Several of our western counties are under an enhanced or slight risk for severe weather.

According to NWS, strong winds are expected Wednesday and severe storms are possible on Thursday. There is also chance of damaging straight line winds and isolated tornadoes.

Chief William Swann of the Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management is advising everyone to take all storms seriously and prepare ahead of time.

“When you have the ability to know it’s coming or the possibility, then just stay alert,” Swann said. “Then we will always be monitoring for any devastating weather event.”

Wind gusts can also affect driving conditions and cause broken tree limbs. Swann encourages residents to only drive if necessary.

To stay up to date on severe weather, click here.