NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For outdoor plans this weekend, there will be off-and-on storm chances. Some could be strong, particularly Sunday afternoon and night.

For Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for the northwestern sections of Middle TN and Western KY.

On Sunday, there is a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) from generally I-40 northward (including Nashville), and a Marginal Risk elsewhere.

The timing of each wave of storms will be tricky, but it appears that on Saturday there will be some scattered morning and midday showers and storms, followed by a second round Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The second of the two could be the stronger for Saturday.

On Sunday, the storms are most likely in the afternoon and evening hours into the night, and they will likely be the strongest of the weekend.

The threats from the storms include heavy rain, gusty damaging winds, and hail, but a low-end tornado threat is included for Sunday afternoon and night.