NWS to determine if tornado touched down in Coffee County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service will work to determine if a tornado touched down in Coffee County Monday morning.

Holly England submitted photos to the NWS showing what she described as a tornado with “clear rotation.”

She said the photos were taken between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., as she and her three-year-old were driving on Blanton Chapel Road, heading toward Highway 41, west of Manchester.

(Courtesy: Holly England)

(Courtesy: Holly England)

“It was scary, driving right towards it and it was clear rotation,” England told News 2. “Couldn’t see the bottom because of the trees, but clearly the sun was shining, so it was an unwelcome surprise.”

There were no reports of damage or injuries, according to emergency officials.

The NWS said it should have a determination by Wednesday.

A tornado in Coffee County would be the second confirmed Monday in the News 2 viewing area.

The NWS already determined an EF-1 tornado was responsible for “significant damage” in Tompkinsville, Kentucky Monday morning.

The twister, with maximum winds of 95 miles per hour, touched down just after 8 a.m., damaging at least 30 homes in the area, according to Monroe County emergency officials.

There were no reported injuries.