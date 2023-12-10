NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) offices from Nashville, Paducah, and Louisville began surveying the damage from Saturday’s storms in parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Many results are preliminary with additional details to come.

The Nashville office started surveying parts of Davidson and Sumner counties, as well as Montgomery County.

In Davidson and Sumner counties, teams were able to cover Madison and Hendersonville, but they still need to survey the Gallatin area and other parts of Sumner County, which they hope to complete in the coming days.

In the Madison-Hendersonville area, the NWS found that an EF-2 tornado had occurred on Saturday, Dec. 9 with 120-125 mph peak winds and a path width of 400 yards. The length will be determined after teams survey the rest of the path in Sumner County. It is possible that the EF rating could change based on additional information, as well.

You can read the full damage survey from NWS’ Nashville office by clicking here.

In Montgomery County and Clarksville, the NWS classified the damage to be from an EF-3 tornado with 150 mph winds.

As the tornado moved into Southern Kentucky, the Paducah NWS survey team found EF-2 damage with 125 mph winds occurred in Todd County. The storm continued into Logan County, where the Louisville NWS office picked up the survey and determined an EF-2 tornado had occurred there with 115 mph winds.

In Warren County, an EF-1 was determined just south of Bowling Green. This was likely from the same storm that went through Montgomery, Todd, and Logan counties, but it had not remained on the ground all the way to Warren County, and hence is considered a separate tornado.

There are other areas the NWS plans to survey this week, such as the Springfield area in Robertson County.

For more context on the afore-mentioned tornado descriptions, the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

​EF0: 65 to 85 mph

EF1: 86 to 110 mph

EF2: 111 to 135 mph

EF3: 136 to 165 mph

EF4: 166 to 200 mph

EF5: More than 200 mph