NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down early Saturday morning. The tornado touched down southwest of Estill Springs and stayed on the ground for 15 minutes.

By the time it weakened and lifted, it was five miles north of Sewanee. Sustained wind speeds reached 88 miles per hour and the tornado covered 15 miles. This tornado was a part of the same storm system that dropped a tornado in Lincoln County. Damage reports include uprooted trees and minor damage to a single family home.

The Fayetteville tornado was even stronger, with winds up to 118 miles per hour, making it an EF-2. This tornado was only on the ground for six minutes, but covered almost four miles.

Damage reports included damage to the hospital, trees falling on houses and cars, and a horse trailer rolling over.

With these two tornadoes included, we have already had five confirmed tornadoes this year. Stay weather alert because we have another chance for strong storms by the end of the work week.