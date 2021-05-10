NWS confirms 12 EF-0 tornadoes in Middle Tennesse last Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has just confirmed that there were now 12 EF-0 tornadoes that touched down last Tuesday morning in Middle Tennessee.

According to NWS, the latest one confirmed was in Macon County near Lafayette. News 2 received video from a viewer showing the tornado occurring in Macon County, and sent it to the National Weather Service for confirmation.

An EF-0 tornado touched down last Monday in Coffee County along Fredonia Road in Manchester. Also, a new EF-0 tornado was confirmed last Sunday in Williamson County near Page High School.

The latest count brings Middle Tennessee up to 18 tornadoes for the year, nearly reaching the number of tornadoes that touched down in 2020. The number of tornadoes so far in 2021 also already doubled the average amount we usually get per year, which is nine.