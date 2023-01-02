NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amid incoming storms to the Nashville area, National Weather Service officials have confirmed that the NOAA Weather Radio is currently down.

Krissy Hurley with NWS told News 2 crews were working on the issue all weekend and they hope to have it back up tomorrow.

