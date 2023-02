NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville has reached a record-breaking high temperature for the month of February.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Nashville International Airport has reached 85 degrees, breaking the record high for February. This is the earliest in the year Nashville has reached 85 degrees.

Previously, the earliest date for an 85 degrees reading was set on March 12, 1967, according to NWS.