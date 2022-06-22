NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We hit 100 degrees today in Nashville and tied the record high set back in 1988.

The last time Nashville hit 100 was on July 8, 2012, nearly a decade ago. The triple-digit mark ends a string of 3,635 days between 100-degree events—the 3rd longest stretch in Music City history.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Southern KY until 7 pm Wednesday night and it will be in effect until 8 pm for West TN. Feels like temps could be near 106 so stay hydrated.

There is also an Air Quality Alert for Nashville and the surrounding communities until midnight. If you suffer from lung/heart disease please limit your time outside or better yet stay inside.

The National Weather Service tracks all weather records for Nashville, including heat-related ones. Check out some of the hottest records in Music City history.