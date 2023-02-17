NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, the National Weather Service was busy surveying areas of damage in Middle Tennessee from Thursday’s storms.

In Lawrence County, there were two high-end EF-0 tornadoes with 85 mph maximum winds confirmed. The first was about five miles west of Lawrenceburg with damage reported on Granddaddy Road, as well as North Bradley Road and Mt. Lebanon Road.

The same storm moved northeast through Ethridge with damage in and around the town. There was too much distance between the two areas of damage to say that it was one tornado track. Therefore, it was defined as two separate tornadoes.

In Marshall County, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed with maximum winds of 90 mph northeast of Lewisburg with damage on Steagall Road at Wade Brown Road. The majority of the damage was uprooted and snapped trees. There was a small RV that was pushed over and a horse trailer stacked up against it. There were a couple of outbuildings that received damage as well.

Picture courtesy of Shawn Gammill

In Wayne County where these incredible pictures were taken near Waynesboro, showing 2x4s stuck in the side of a house, the National Weather Service said there were straight-line winds up to 70 mph.

Picture courtesy of Shawn Gammill

The National Weather Service in Memphis said there was also straight-line wind damage in Parsons, Tennessee in Decatur County.