NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A few showers will linger through Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies expected for the afternoon. High temperatures will work their way into the 60s and low 70s.

Easter Sunday will start off cool for sunrise services with temperatures in the 40s. At this time, it looks like showers will hold off until later in the day, with a few showers from lunchtime onward, and a heavier batch of rain late night through pre-sunrise Monday (but not severe).

Next work week will start off cooler with temperatures in the 60s for highs and 40s for lows, AND we can’t rule out some patchy frost Monday night-Tuesday morning or Tuesday night-Wednesday morning in outlying areas, especially in our eastern counties.

Temperatures will warm back up to the 70s in the second half of the upcoming week.

