NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennesseans might be hoping to catch a break in the humidity to begin the workweek, but that is now delayed until the middle part of this week. Overall, this week will be remembered for the humid days and storm chances that dominate the extended outlook. In the short term, storms will occur in the afternoons with a few severe storms possible.

Severe outlook & threats

Remain Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. On Monday, a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) was expanded eastward for most of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. On Tuesday, an area-wide Marginal Risk is in effect with a level 2 Slight Risk for the Cumberland Plateau counties.

With any storm, the primary concern will be heavy rain and lightning. Gusty winds would be a concern for most T-storms as well. On Tuesday, the threat of hail and a tornado increase slightly.

Monday breakdown

Storm chances return as temperatures rise into the lower/middle 80s Monday afternoon. Combined with rich moisture and instability, thunderstorms should develop. Not everyone will see rain in the afternoon through early evening. The primary severe concerns would be for gusty winds & small hail.

Late Monday evening into Tuesday morning, a few storms appear likely. These do not pose a severe weather threat.

Tuesday breakdown

An area of low pressure will lift into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Tuesday, enhancing the risk for severe thunderstorms. The morning hours look dry. Into the afternoon, temperatures rise to the lower and middle 80s, providing the fuel for thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms will develop in Western Kentucky near the Ohio/TN Rivers, and move southeast to the afternoon and evening. With this line of storms, damaging wind gusts will be the main severe culprit. However, large hail and an isolated tornado are possible, especially east of Nashville and to the Cumberland Plateau counties of Tennessee and Kentucky.

After the storms end Tuesday night, we will see lower humidity on Wednesday. More rain returns Thursday into the start of the weekend.