NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday marks the third consecutive day of below freezing temperatures across our region. Before the cold weather finally clears, we are tracking another weather system to bring additional snow to our region. Although weak, there is enough momentum to keep temperatures for a fourth straight day and bring minor snow accumulations.

Weather setup

This snow potential is mainly dominated by the jet stream, located about 20,000 feet above the ground. Thus, a disturbance moving out of the Central Canada is moving through the Northern Plains today and will arrive to the Ohio Valley on Monday.

We expect accumulating snow (up to 1″) all the way to the Tennessee & Kentucky border, with amounts mostly less than one-half inch in Tennessee. The Cumberland Plateau region may receive between one-half inch and one inch.

Future Tracker timing

No wintry precipitation will occur on Sunday in Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky. Approaching daybreak Monday, light snow will increase across the Kentucky counties and slide southeast during the day.

Through the day, light snow will move into Middle Tennessee. Note the temperatures are in the lower 30s and very close to freezing during the afternoon. With the ground still being very cold, a light accumulation is possible. Grassy areas would stand the best chance of accumulating snowfall, but again still very light.

Monday evening, snow showers and flurries will come to an end. Any remaining snow on the radar will dissipate as drier air shuts off any moisture left over. By Tuesday morning, it is cold and in the 20s but we will see more sunshine return.

Wintry impacts

While not correlated to the winter weather received with the Arctic blast last week, impacts will still have effects on the roadways Monday.

At this time, Kentucky appears to have the best chance at seeing accumulating snow with road impacts. This chance is also for areas north of I-40 in Middle Tennessee. Because the air and ground is so cold, it will not take much for this snow to cause problems. Thankfully, the system is weakening as it enters the Tennessee Valley, therefore it should decrease to flurries by the afternoon and early evening.

Warmer days ahead!

After this wintry event, the switch is flipped to warmer and wetter days as 2022 comes to a close. Highs are in the 60s by Thursday and Friday, with rain expected Friday and Saturday. Wet weather may have impacts to the Music City Bowl on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.