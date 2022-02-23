NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Finally drying out for several hours before more rain moves in late Wednesday afternoon.

We are also watching for freezing rain potential in portions of northwestern Middle Tennessee and Southeastern Southern Kentucky. A quarter-inch of ice is possible which would lead to hazardous road conditions.

Next 36 Hours in TN & KY

Flooding Concerns

Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky could pick up an additional 2-3 inches of rain through early Saturday morning.

The ground is already so saturated that flooding remains a concern.

Winter Weather Potential

Colder air moving in with the rain in northwestern Middle Tennessee and Southeastern Southern Kentucky could result in freezing rain. Icing is a concern into Thursday morning.

Henry County is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Traveling could be hazardous on bridges and overpasses.

