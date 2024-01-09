We have two storm systems heading our way. The first will bring rain and wind to our area Friday followed by some wrap around snow showers and colder temperatures. The second storm looks to be impactful, bringing snow Sunday night into Monday, and the coldest air so far this season will follow.

The first storm moves in Friday. Rain showers will ramp up during the day and there could be a few rumbles of thunder. At night, we could see some snow showers as temperatures start to drop. There could even be minor accumulation on the Plateau.

Once again, the winds will be intense with this system. A wind advisory most likely will be issued because wind gusts are projected to be at 40mph or greater. This could once again lead to downed tree branches and even some power outages.

Our next system arrives Sunday night into Monday. Cold air will already be in place, so the precipitation does fall mainly as snow. It is too soon to discuss totals, but it looks like the best chance for 1″+ of snow will fall north and west of Nashville. However, Nashville and areas south also have a medium chance for seeing 1″+ of snow. The lowest chance of seeing accumulating snow will be along the Tennessee/Alabama state line.

One thing we are confident about is that the arctic air coming behind this system will be the coldest air we have seen this season! In fact, whatever snow we do see will stick around since Tuesday starts in the single digits (close to record lows) and only warms into the low 20s.