NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the last several days, smoke from Canadian wildfires has been prompting Air Quality Alerts for the Upper Midwest.

On Saturday, satellite pictures showed the smoke drifting towards Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Modeling of particulate matter shows it arriving in the area during the day on Sunday with upper air currents from the northwest.

It is too early to tell whether this will prompt an Air Quality Alert for the area, or will only create a smoky and hazy sky.

We’ll see how it pans out and we’ll keep you posted!