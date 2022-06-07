NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a marginal risk (1/5) of severe weather for the remainder of Tuesday, June 7.
The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds. The hail and tornado threat is low, but not zero.
More storms are likely on Tuesday mid-afternoon and evening — also Wednesday afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong to severe too.
The good news is we dry out for Thursday.
