NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a marginal risk (1/5) of severe weather for the remainder of Tuesday, June 7.

The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds. The hail and tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Severe Weather Outlook: Middle Tennessee severe weather risk | 6.7.22 (WKRN Weather Authority)

More storms are likely on Tuesday mid-afternoon and evening — also Wednesday afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong to severe too.

Severe Weather Timeline: Tracking Middle Tennessee’s severe weather risk | 6.7.22 (WKRN Weather Authority)

The good news is we dry out for Thursday.