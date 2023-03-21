NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — CoCoRaHS is the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network, but what does this mean and why is it important? CoCoRaHS is a group of volunteers that send crucial information to The National Weather Service, whether that’s rainfall amounts, hail size, or snow accumulation. This is important to NWS because it gives reliable data to them in everyday life and during significant weather events.

Krissy Hurley, NWS Nashville Meteorologist in Charge, said it helps them decide when to put out warnings and helps them know what the radar is indicating versus what is actually happening on the ground.

They are currently highlighting members on their Twitter page and want you to apply!

CoCoRaHS’s version of March Madness is going on right now and they want double the members that they currently have to join this month.

All you have to do is apply on their website here.

Photo Credit: @NWSNASHVILLE Twitter

Once you’ve applied they have a few different requirements for what type of rain gauge you’ll need to get but there is no annual or registration fee! Just be ready to take on a new hobby and add checking your rain gauge to your morning to-do list.