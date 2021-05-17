Tracking Middle Tennessee’s summer weather outlook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With summer around the corner, many hot and humid days are anticipated this year.

The Climate Prediction Center has released its outlook for the summer months in Middle Tennessee.

Keep in mind that these outlooks represent what the overall trends are expected to be and are not forecasts for any specific days.

According to Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Nashville, there’s nothing surprising in the forecast, “It looks like a typical Middle Tennessee summer is expected, where temperatures are above normal expected with equal chances for rainfall below normal and above normal.”

The beginning of the summer also marks the end of our spring severe weather season.

Severe weather still occurs in June, July, and August, but the types of severe weather threats change.

“When you’re looking at potential severe weather threats, really the thing to look for is not so much a tornado threat. It’s more about the flooding threat,” said Hurley. “As we get into the summertime months, we get very heavy rainfall in a very short amount of time.”

Flash flooding, in particular, is a significant hazard during the summer, “When we see our most flash flood events are during the summertime. So that’s one of the things that we really focus on as we transition from spring tornado season to the summertime flood season.”