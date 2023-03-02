NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Due to the threat of severe weather, multiple school districts across Tennessee announced closings for March 3.
Below you’ll find the full list of closings for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts this Friday.
C
Cheatham County Schools
Ashland City Public School
Coffee County Schools
Manchester Public School
Cumberland County TN Schools
Crossville Public School
D
Dickson County Schools
Dickson Public School
F
Franklin County Schools
Winchester Public School
Franklin Special School District
Franklin Public School
G
Grundy County Schools
Altamont Public School
H
Humphreys County Schools
Waverly Public School
L
Lawrence County Schools
Lawrenceburg Public School
M
Moore County Schools
Lynchburg Public School
R
Robertson County Schools
Springfield Public School
W
Williamson County Schools
All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail.
There is a High Wind Warning in effect for all of Middle TN and most of Southern KY from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph, leading to potential power outages.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.