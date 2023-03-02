Jump To: A–Z Close Menu 123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect for all of Middle TN and most of Southern KY from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph, leading to potential power outages.

