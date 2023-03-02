NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Due to the threat of severe weather, multiple school districts across Tennessee announced closings for March 3.

Below you’ll find the full list of closings for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts this Friday.

Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

C

Cheatham County Schools

Ashland City Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Coffee County Schools

Manchester Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Cumberland County TN Schools

Crossville Public School

Closed Tomorrow
Friday March 3

Back to top

D

Dickson County Schools

Dickson Public School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

F

Franklin County Schools

Winchester Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Franklin Special School District

Franklin Public School

Closed Tomorrow
MAC open 7:-5:

Back to top

G

Grundy County Schools

Altamont Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

H

Humphreys County Schools

Waverly Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

L

Lawrence County Schools

Lawrenceburg Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

M

Moore County Schools

Lynchburg Public School

Closed Tomorrow
ESP closed

Back to top

R

Robertson County Schools

Springfield Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

W

Williamson County Schools

Franklin Public School

Closed Tomorrow
School Aged Child Care open at inclement weather sites

Back to top

All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect for all of Middle TN and most of Southern KY from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph, leading to potential power outages.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.