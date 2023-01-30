NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the threat of winter weather in the forecast, multiple school districts have announced closings for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far, due to the concern for icy conditions.

Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

B

Benton County Schools

Camden Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

C

Carroll County Schools

Huntingdon Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Cheatham County Schools

Ashland City Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

D

Davidson Academy

Nashville Parochial School

Closed Tomorrow
Extended Care Also Closed

Dayspring Academy

White House Other School

Closed Tomorrow

Dickson County Schools

Dickson Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

H

Hickman County Schools

Centerville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Houston County Schools

Erin Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

L

Lebanon Special School District

Lebanon Other School

Closed Tomorrow
Extended Care on Snow Hours

Lewis County Schools

Hohenwald Public School

Closed on Tuesday, extended care closed also

Back to top

M

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Nashville Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Muhlenberg County Schools

Powderly Public School

Closed Tuesday January 31, 2023 NTI Day 2

Back to top

P

Perry County Schools

Linden Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Priest Lake Christian Academy

Antioch Parochial School

Delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes

Back to top

R

Robertson County Schools

Springfield Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

S

Smith County Schools

Carthage Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Stewart County Schools

Dover Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Sumner County Schools

Gallatin Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

T

Tennessee School For The Blind

Nashville Other School

Delayed 1 hour

Todd County Schools

Elkton Public School

Closed Tomorrow
NTI Day 1

Trousdale County Schools

Hartsville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

U

United Christian Academy

Dickson Parochial School

No extended care

Back to top

W

Wilson County Schools

Lebanon Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

If you don’t see the list above, click here.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several Tennessee & Kentucky counties starting Monday evening.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for counties near the Tennessee River starting Monday at 6 PM and ending at 12 PM Wednesday. 

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.