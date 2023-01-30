NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the threat of winter weather in the forecast, multiple school districts have announced closings for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far, due to the concern for icy conditions.
B
Benton County Schools
Camden Public School
C
Carroll County Schools
Huntingdon Public School
Cheatham County Schools
Ashland City Public School
D
Davidson Academy
Nashville Parochial School
Dayspring Academy
White House Other School
Dickson County Schools
Dickson Public School
H
Hickman County Schools
Centerville Public School
Houston County Schools
Erin Public School
L
Lebanon Special School District
Lebanon Other School
Lewis County Schools
Hohenwald Public School
M
Metro Nashville Public Schools
Nashville Public School
Muhlenberg County Schools
Powderly Public School
P
Perry County Schools
Linden Public School
Priest Lake Christian Academy
Antioch Parochial School
R
Robertson County Schools
Springfield Public School
S
Smith County Schools
Carthage Public School
Stewart County Schools
Dover Public School
Sumner County Schools
Gallatin Public School
T
Tennessee School For The Blind
Nashville Other School
Todd County Schools
Elkton Public School
Trousdale County Schools
Hartsville Public School
U
United Christian Academy
Dickson Parochial School
W
Wilson County Schools
Lebanon Public School
If you don’t see the list above, click here.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several Tennessee & Kentucky counties starting Monday evening.
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for counties near the Tennessee River starting Monday at 6 PM and ending at 12 PM Wednesday.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.
