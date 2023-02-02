NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As temperatures drop once more in Tennessee, concerns over icy conditions have prompted multiple school districts to announce closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3.
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays for Friday.
B
Benton County Schools
Camden Public School
D
Dickson County Schools
Dickson Public School
F
Franklin County Schools
Winchester Public School
G
Grundy County Schools
Altamont Public School
H
Henry County Schools
Paris Public School
Hickman County Schools
Centerville Public School
Houston County Schools
Erin Public School
Humphreys County Schools
Waverly Public School
L
Lawrence County Schools
Lawrenceburg Public School
M
Muhlenberg County Schools
Powderly Public School
P
Perry County Schools
Linden Public School
S
Stewart County Schools
Dover Public School
U
United Christian Academy
Dickson Parochial School
If you don’t see the list above, click here.
For many school districts, this marks the fourth day in a row of either cancellations or delayed starts as the state has dealt with multiple rounds of wintry weather this week.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.