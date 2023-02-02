NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As temperatures drop once more in Tennessee, concerns over icy conditions have prompted multiple school districts to announce closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3.

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays for Friday.

Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

B

Benton County Schools

Camden Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

D

Dickson County Schools

Dickson Public School

Opening at 10:00 AM
Snow Cares Opens at 7

Back to top

F

Franklin County Schools

Winchester Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Back to top

G

Grundy County Schools

Altamont Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Back to top

H

Henry County Schools

Paris Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Hickman County Schools

Centerville Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Houston County Schools

Erin Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Humphreys County Schools

Waverly Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

L

Lawrence County Schools

Lawrenceburg Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Back to top

M

Muhlenberg County Schools

Powderly Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Back to top

P

Perry County Schools

Linden Public School

Delayed 1 hour

Back to top

S

Stewart County Schools

Dover Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

U

United Christian Academy

Dickson Parochial School

Opening at 10:00 AM

Back to top

If you don’t see the list above, click here.

For many school districts, this marks the fourth day in a row of either cancellations or delayed starts as the state has dealt with multiple rounds of wintry weather this week.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.