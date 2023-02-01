NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays for Thursday due to the concern for icy conditions.
B
Benton County Schools
Camden Public School
C
Cedars Preparatory Academy
Lebanon Other School
Cheatham County Schools
Ashland City Public School
Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools
Clarksville Public School
Clay County Schools
Celina Public School
D
Dayspring Academy
White House Other School
Dickson County Schools
Dickson Public School
G
Giles County Schools
Pulaski Public School
H
Henry County Schools
Paris Public School
Houston County Schools
Erin Public School
Humphreys County Schools
Waverly Public School
J
Jackson County Schools
Gainesboro Public School
L
Lawrence County Schools
Lawrenceburg Public School
Lewis County Schools
Hohenwald Public School
M
Muhlenberg County Schools
Powderly Public School
P
Perry County Schools
Linden Public School
Pickett County Schools
Brydstown Public School
Priest Lake Christian Academy
Antioch Parochial School
R
Robertson County Schools
Springfield Public School
S
Smith County Schools
Carthage Public School
Stewart County Schools
Dover Public School
T
Todd County Schools
Elkton Public School
Troy University
Clarksville College/University
U
United Christian Academy
Dickson Parochial School
W
Wayne County Schools
Waynesboro Public School
If you don’t see the list above, click here.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Humphreys, Houston, Perry, Lewis, Hickman, Maury, Williamson, Dickson, and Cheatham Counties beginning at 6 pm Wednesday through 9 am Thursday.
There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for Henry, Carroll, and Benton Counties through 6 am Thursday. An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for Decatur County until 6 am Thursday.
For many school districts, this marks the third day in a row that winter weather concerns have resulted in cancellations.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.