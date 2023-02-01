NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays for Thursday due to the concern for icy conditions.

B

Benton County Schools

Camden Public School

Closed Tomorrow

C

Cedars Preparatory Academy

Lebanon Other School

No Morning Extended Care

Cheatham County Schools

Ashland City Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools

Clarksville Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Clay County Schools

Celina Public School

Opening at 10:00 AM

D

Dayspring Academy

White House Other School

Closed Tomorrow

Dickson County Schools

Dickson Public School

Closed Tomorrow

G

Giles County Schools

Pulaski Public School

Opening at 10:00 AM

H

Henry County Schools

Paris Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Houston County Schools

Erin Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Humphreys County Schools

Waverly Public School

Closed Tomorrow

J

Jackson County Schools

Gainesboro Public School

Delayed 2 hours

L

Lawrence County Schools

Lawrenceburg Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Lewis County Schools

Hohenwald Public School

Opening 2 hours late on Thursday

M

Muhlenberg County Schools

Powderly Public School

Closed Tomorrow
NTI Day #4

P

Perry County Schools

Linden Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Pickett County Schools

Brydstown Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Priest Lake Christian Academy

Antioch Parochial School

Opening at 9:00 AM

R

Robertson County Schools

Springfield Public School

Closed Tomorrow

S

Smith County Schools

Carthage Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Stewart County Schools

Dover Public School

Closed Tomorrow

T

Todd County Schools

Elkton Public School

Closed Tomorrow
NTI Day 3

Troy University

Clarksville College/University

Staff working remotely

U

United Christian Academy

Dickson Parochial School

Closed Tomorrow

W

Wayne County Schools

Waynesboro Public School

Closed Monday

If you don’t see the list above, click here.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Humphreys, Houston, Perry, Lewis, Hickman, Maury, Williamson, Dickson, and Cheatham Counties beginning at 6 pm Wednesday through 9 am Thursday.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for Henry, Carroll, and Benton Counties through 6 am Thursday. An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for Decatur County until 6 am Thursday.

For many school districts, this marks the third day in a row that winter weather concerns have resulted in cancellations.

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.