NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Due to the risk of potentially strong to severe storms moving across Tennessee Wednesday night into Thursday, multiple school districts have announced they will either be closed or delayed on Feb. 16.
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays for Thursday due to severe weather concerns.
F
Fayetteville City Schools
Fayetteville Public School
L
Lawrence County Schools
Lawrenceburg Public School
Lincoln County Schools
Fayetteville Public School
M
Macon Christian Academy
Lafayette Parochial School
S
Smith County Schools
Carthage Public School
All modes of severe weather are possible including heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and tornadoes.
Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.