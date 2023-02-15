NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Due to the risk of potentially strong to severe storms moving across Tennessee Wednesday night into Thursday, multiple school districts have announced they will either be closed or delayed on Feb. 16.

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays for Thursday due to severe weather concerns.

F

Fayetteville City Schools

Fayetteville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

L

Lawrence County Schools

Lawrenceburg Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Lincoln County Schools

Fayetteville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

M

Macon Christian Academy

Lafayette Parochial School

Closed Tomorrow
No Childcare

S

Smith County Schools

Carthage Public School

Closed Tomorrow

All modes of severe weather are possible including heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and tornadoes.

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.