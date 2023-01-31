NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With another round of freezing rain expected across Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far, due to the concern for icy conditions.
A
Advanced Therapy Solutions – Clarksville
Clarksville Other School
B
Benton County Schools
Camden Public School
Bobcat Buddies
Greenbrier PreSchool/Day Care
C
Clay County Schools
Celina Public School
F
Franklin Special School District
Franklin Public School
Friendship Christian School
Lebanon Parochial School
G
Glen Leven Day School
Nashville PreSchool/Day Care
Growing Tree Preschool – White House
White House PreSchool/Day Care
H
Houston County Schools
Erin Public School
L
Lewis County Schools
Hohenwald Public School
Little Country Schoolhouse
Clarksville PreSchool/Day Care
M
MidSouth CPAC
Smyrna Business
P
Perry County Schools
Linden Public School
S
Stronger Than My Father
PreSchool/Day Care
T
Troy University
Clarksville College/University
U
United Christian Academy
Dickson Parochial School
V
Vol State
Gallatin College/University
Vol State at Highland Crest
Gallatin College/University
W
Welch College
Gallatin College/University
If you don’t see the list above, click here.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky counties through midday Wednesday.
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for counties near the Tennessee River, including Benton, Carroll, Decatur, and Henry, through 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Icy conditions also caused a number of school districts to be closed on Tuesday as well.
Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.