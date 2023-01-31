Jump To: A–Z Close Menu 123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky counties through midday Wednesday.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for counties near the Tennessee River, including Benton, Carroll, Decatur, and Henry, through 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Icy conditions also caused a number of school districts to be closed on Tuesday as well.

