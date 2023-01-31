NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With another round of freezing rain expected across Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far, due to the concern for icy conditions.

A

Advanced Therapy Solutions – Clarksville

Clarksville Other School

Closing at 4:00 PM

B

Benton County Schools

Camden Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Bobcat Buddies

Greenbrier PreSchool/Day Care

Closing at 3:30 PM

C

Clay County Schools

Celina Public School

Closed Tomorrow

F

Franklin Special School District

Franklin Public School

CLOSED TUESDAY – MAC CLOSED

Friendship Christian School

Lebanon Parochial School

No Extended Care

G

Glen Leven Day School

Nashville PreSchool/Day Care

Opening at 9:30 AM

Growing Tree Preschool – White House

White House PreSchool/Day Care

Closing at 5:00 PM

H

Houston County Schools

Erin Public School

Closed Tomorrow

L

Lewis County Schools

Hohenwald Public School

Closed on Tuesday, extended care closed also

Little Country Schoolhouse

Clarksville PreSchool/Day Care

Closing at 4:00 PM

M

MidSouth CPAC

Smyrna Business

Closed Tomorrow

P

Perry County Schools

Linden Public School

Closed Tomorrow

S

Stronger Than My Father

PreSchool/Day Care

HLA Before School Care Closed
HLA After School Care Will Operate As Normal

T

Troy University

Clarksville College/University

Staff working remotely

U

United Christian Academy

Dickson Parochial School

No extended care

V

Vol State

Gallatin College/University

Closed Today

Vol State at Highland Crest

Gallatin College/University

Closed Today

W

Welch College

Gallatin College/University

Opening at 11:00 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky counties through midday Wednesday.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for counties near the Tennessee River, including Benton, Carroll, Decatur, and Henry, through 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Icy conditions also caused a number of school districts to be closed on Tuesday as well.

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.