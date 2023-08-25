NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are in the midst of another intense heat wave in Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. The National Weather Service office in Nashville has released some of the peak heat indices from Thursday, August 24, 2023.
The heat index, or feels like temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This number is critical for how the human body responds.
The “feels-like” temperatures in some places around Middle Tennessee reached 117° on Thursday. Ironically, Thursday also saw the return of Starbucks’s Pumpkin Spice Latte because nothing says fall more than a cool 100°+ day.
Here are the highest feels-like temperatures observed from Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Cannon County
- Bradyville: 113°
- Woodbury: 111°
Cheatham County
- Pegram: 116°
- Kingston Springs: 115°
Davidson County
- Vanderbilt University: 113°
- Hermitage: 112°
- Nashville John Tune Airport: 110°
- Belle Meade: 110°
De Kalb County
- Liberty: 114°
Dickson County
- Dickson: 115°
Giles County
- Pulaski Abernathy Field: 117°
- Elkton Allen Farms: 110°
Hickman County
- Centerville: 117°
Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg: 114°
Lewis County
- Meriwether Lewis State Park: 116°
Marshall County
- Lewisburg Fire Tower: 111°
Maury County
- Culleoka: 117°
- Mount Pleasant: 116°
Montgomery County
- Clarksville: 117°
- Fort Campbell: 114°
Stewart County
- Dover Stilly Hollow: 113°
Wayne County
- Clifton: 114°
