NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been another dry stretch for most of the region, and drought conditions are projected to increase over the coming weeks.

Latest Drought Monitor

This drought update is provided weekly through the National Drought Mitigation Center from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In comparison for the last two weeks, Middle Tennessee has been seeing abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions move northward into the area.

Nashville’s rainfall has been lacking overall for the year, despite trends of wet weather in the recent months. The deficit for rainfall in Nashville is about 6 inches, and the total so far is about 34 inches.

The latest Climate Prediction Center Outlook does not show much change in rainfall outlook for the remainder of October. However, as the winter months approach and into the spring, the average rainfall totals trend upward.

This, combined with an increasing El Niño into the spring season will bring more rainfall to our area. El Niño is a warming of the waters in the Equatorial Pacific. That will bring the likelihood of more precipitation into the area.