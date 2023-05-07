NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe weather is possible today across Tennessee and Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) because of thunderstorm possibilities. Tomorrow most of the area will stay under a Marginal Risk with more thunderstorms on the way.

The timing of the storms has been complicated with our HRRR model bringing heavy rain in from 4 p.m. and staying around all night.

On the other hand, some models are keeping the rain heavier in our western counties and bringing only light rain into Music City. We will keep our fingers crossed on what is to come.

The main storm impacts include intense winds, heavy rain, and a small chance for hail. We are not expecting the chance for tornadoes due to the lack of CAPE. With temperatures staying warm today and tomorrow the atmosphere will be unstable making lightning and thunder a main threat tonight.

The big problem with the weather today is how many events are happening in Music City. Sadly for Swifties it seems like thunderstorm possibilities will be highest just in time for the concert to begin.

The next seven days will be filled with rain chances so get ready for a wet week.