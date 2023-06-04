NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some areas of Middle Tennessee are under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for the potential of severe weather expected Sunday evening.

The risk is in place because some areas are likely to see scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. According to the forecast, some areas will stay completely dry while others get drenched.

If you do have more rainfall coming through, temperatures will drop quickly. Most of Middle Tennessee will make it into the 80s and low 90s today. This will help the atmosphere become unstable and allow for some storms to become severe.

Storm potential picks up from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. with our biggest concerns being heavy localized rain and the chance for pea-sized hail.