NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Marginal Risk for severe weather is place for portions of west Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri from Tuesday into Wednesday.

According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), the outlook for Tuesday includes portions of Montgomery, Stewart, Houston, Benton, Carroll, and Henry counties in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather.

The main threats as of now are heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, and the potential for an isolated tornado. The most severe weather will like stay west of the Mid-State but stay weather aware.