Look up! The International Space Station will fly over tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While the International Space Station (ISS) passes by often, conditions are not always ideal for viewing.

That won’t be the case Monday night! A mostly clear evening sky will give Middle Tennesseans the perfect view of the ISS.

From Earth, the ISS looks like a bright, non-twinkling star that slowly moves across the sky. It’s very hard to miss. Currently, there are seven astronauts living on the ISS.

April 5, 2021, the ISS will appear starting at 7:58 p.m. and will travel northwest to southeast across the sky for six minutes.

The ISS circles 250 miles above the earth and NASA offers a convenient way to track it on their Spot The Station website.

You can use a compass or a compass app to find the spot on the horizon where the ISS will appear and disappear.