NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – National Weather Service offices in Paducah, Memphis and Louisville have been working hard since Saturday morning to determine if the 350-mile path of the supercell thunderstorm that traveled from north Arkansas through northwest Tennessee, southeast Missouri, and Kentucky produced one long track tornado or if it lifted and set down, producing more than one.

On Thursday, it was determined that it was two.

The National Weather Service in Memphis surveyed the storm in northwest Tennessee and determined that there was an approximate eleven-mile break in Obion County before the tornado touched down again about two miles southwest of the Kentucky/Tennessee border.

This means the west Kentucky tornado was a separate 168-mile path (roughly). That also means that the 1925 tri-state tornado (219 miles) continues as the longest track tornado on record.

Indeed, it was the same storm, but if the tornado lifts and sets down again, it is counted as a separate tornado.