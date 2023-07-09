NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are looking at the possibility of a few strong storms generally south of I-40 this afternoon that ALSO have the potential to produce localized flooding.

As far as severe weather is concerned, the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for areas generally from I-40 southward. The Slight Risk along the Alabama border has been dropped.

The biggest threats are for damaging winds with a few storms, as well as dangerous lightning.

However, localized flash flooding may become the biggest concern with the additional storms moving over saturated ground from Saturday’s rains. Many areas received 1-3″ of rain yesterday, with some localized pockets of 3-5″, particularly in parts of Hickman and Maury counties. There is the potential for 1-3″ of additional rain in areas where “training” (one storm after another) occurs.

FUTURE TRACKER RADAR:

Future Tracker radar shows the heaviest rain and storms south of I-40 this afternoon and early evening.

