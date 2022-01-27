NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Don’t be surprised if you have a few snowflakes on the lawn when you wake up Friday morning!

Late Thursday night, a cold front will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We don’t have a lot of moisture in the air, so we’re not looking at significant precipitation.

However, the front will act as a catalyst, helping to squeeze any small bit of moisture we have out of the air and give it to us in the form of snow.

The initial band of flurries and snow showers will begin just after midnight on Friday. This band will move across the region through mid-morning.

Later in the afternoon, as cold air rushes into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky behind the front, we could see a few more, patchy snow showers. Those showers will be gone by midnight Saturday.

Overall, this is a small snow event, especially when compared to the snow we’ve seen already this year. Most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky will see nothing more than a few snowflakes in the air. The Plateau could see a light coating of snow, especially on grassy areas.

This will mark the fifth winter weather of 2022, and we’re not even through January!

