WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been a little over six months since the eventful morning of August 21st when flooding devastated Waverly and Humphreys County. Cleaning up something of that magnitude is a monumental task. They’re making some progress. But there’s still a long way to go.

“This flood caused so much chaos and so much debris,” explained Nioka Curtis, Director of United Way of Humphreys County. “If you look around the town, you don’t have to look very far to see a pile of debris, knocked-over fences, trees that are just down. Just down the road here, you can still see a car that’s in a tree.”

“It has been a very long six months. It started off with the ‘muck’ clean-up and really just getting the houses where we could keep the mold out and get the nastiness out of the homes. It’s gone from that to our repairs and our rebuilding.”

Buddy Frazier, Waverly Mayor broke down what has been done so far during the clean-up. “Properties that had homes on them that had damage to the extent that they couldn’t be rebuilt, those homes have now been removed,” Frazier said. “The information I had last week from our tax accessors office was 160 homes have now been totally removed and the other 460 some-odd still have significant damage and are being worked on.”



“What has been so wonderful here is the disaster assistance teams from all across the country have come in, the various religious organizations and have worked to rebuild homes.”

Waverly resident Gretchen Turner explained how those religious groups are helping her and her husband rebuild their home. “The Baptist Disaster Relief got our sub-floors in a couple of weeks ago,” Turner said. “And now we have a wonderful Mennonite group out of Ohio helping us. They’re doing the wiring for us.”

The Mennonite group is also helping to refit the vintage 1912 house so they can hang drywall. But it took months to get to the point of being able to rebuild.

“All that water rushed in, and then it wasn’t here very long, maybe an hour,” Turner explained. “And then it receded and it just left the nastiest foulest mud on everything.”

And that’s something everyone had to deal with. So, how do you get rid of the mud?

“Shovels, it’s a lot of work,” Turner said. “They just call it ‘muckin’ out’, you know?”

From “muckin’ out” to rebuilding. It’s one step at a time. But these folks are “Waverly Strong”.