NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another round of rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Because the air is warmer, we will see thunder and lightning accompany this wave. Also, a few storms could be strong or severe in parts of our area.

Severe outlook

At midday Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center added a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) to parts of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. This will be valid for Tuesday evening through 6 a.m. Wednesday. This is a conditional risk and is dependent upon storm development. This risk area includes Clarksville, Hopkinsville, Bowling Green, Camden, Dover, Cadiz, Greenville, Erin, Waverly, Springfield, Portland, Russellville, and Scottsville.

Severe weather threats

Severe weather will not impact everyone. The primary non-severe weather risk is heavy rain. Some rain totals into Wednesday morning could reach one inch. Where the Marginal Severe Risk is in place and if storms develop, we could see a few storms produce damaging wind gusts or an isolated tornado.

Timing the storms

The focus for the possible strong storms will be off the Ohio River into Western Kentucky starting around 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Heading into the evening, storms could increase in this area and move east/southeast. We could see these impact our northwestern counties of Middle Tennessee late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

After midnight, rain and storms will overspread the entire area, leading to another wet morning commute. Rain tapers off by midday into the early afternoon. More rain is expected late Wednesday into Thursday until a cold front arrives Friday afternoon.

Storm setup

As mentioned above, this is a conditional risk of seeing severe weather. Conditional means parameters have to come together for this to occur. First, we’ve seen a break in the heavier rain Tuesday afternoon. Gulf moisture has returned and will increase more back in West Tennessee & Western Kentucky. This combined with some destabilization of the atmosphere could lead to storm development. We will have to watch the possibility of storms because of the available wind energy to potentially generate severe weather.

Key takeaways

We are not expecting everyone to see severe weather, but a few strong storms are possible. The timeframe is from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Make sure you have your NOAA Weather Radio, News 2 Weather App, and safety plan ready to go in the event a warning is issued for your area.

Widespread rain should increase for everyone at some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with some rainfall heavy to cause minor flooding/ponding on roads. More rain is expected through Friday morning.

Meteorologist Davis Nolan will have an update this evening on News 2.