NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday and Friday. It will feel more like 100 to 115 degrees.

Nashville is not expected to break record heat, but we are running above our average of 90 degrees.

Factoring in the humidity, it will feel like 100-115 degrees, which will make it hard to breathe for sensitive groups. Please avoid being outside for long periods of time outside if you can.

AIR QUALITY: Thanks to the smoke coming in off the Canadian wildfires, there is an Air Quality Alert for Nashville and surrounding counties through Thursday. It is a code red which is unhealthy for almost all groups to be outside for long periods of time

HEAT DANGERS:

Great reminder to be familiar with the difference between heat exhaustion and a heat stroke:

Strong Storms Thursday:

In addition to the heat, there is a watch for a strong storms Thursday. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for most of Middle Tennessee, but parts of Southern Kentucky and northeast Middle Tennessee are under a slight risk (2/5) for severe storms.

The main threats with these storms are damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Timing:

For now, storms could drop in around noon but then die down quickly. Another pulse of energy drops in late Thursday evening around 6pm and is expected to be done by 11 p.m.

Storms Friday:

Timing Friday:

Storms will drop in from the north Friday afternoon and will continue through Friday night.