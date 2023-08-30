NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Storm surge has taken over the West Coast of Florida. Two of the hardest hit spots with flooding were Cedar Key and East Bay. Cedar Key was on the east side of the eyewall of Hurricane Idalia and had over 10 feet of storm surge.

Overnight flooding began, the water receded some this morning, then got even higher at high tide.

East Bay is just southeast of Tampa and had over seven feet of storm surge. Another reason water got so high was the super blue moon.

The Super Blue Moon added to the gravitational pull of the high tide and this caused extreme flooding today along with Hurricane Idalia. Idalia is now a tropical Storm and is moving towards the Carolinas. The water will start receding soon in Florida but damage will be left behind.