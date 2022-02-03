NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Icy road conditions plagued parts of Southern Kentucky and West Tennessee on Thursday. Some of that is expected to move into Middle Tennessee overnight Thursday into Friday.

Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews worked long hours on Thursday to clear roadways in areas like Trigg, Marshall and Callaway Counties.

“We put out massive amounts of salt and the salt managed to keep the sleet that was out there pretty slushy, so we’ve been trying to plow as much of that off the road today,” Todd said.

Drone video from Murray, Kentucky captured ice building up on trees, and while it may look pretty, it can become dangerous quickly by causing mass power outages.

Keith Cutshall with CDE Lightband, an electric company in Clarksville, Tennessee, said it only takes about a quarter of an inch of ice to start snapping power lines or causing trees to topple.

“As the ice builds up and it causes widespread outages, it will take longer to restore services,” Cutshall said.

Nashville Electric Service also told 2 Thursday the rain we’ve seen over the last 48 hours will make the ground soggy, creating an environment where trees and power poles could fall more easily.

In West Tennessee, thousands of power outages were reported Thursday afternoon. At one point, 14,000 customers in Henry County were without heat or electricity.

Heading into Friday morning, officials urge the public to stay off the roads if possible. If you must go out, drive slowly and look for downed power lines and trees on roadways.