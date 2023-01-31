NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another round of freezing rain, sleet and some snow is possible across Middle Tennessee Tuesday into Wednesday.

Winter Weather Alerts

ALERTS | Weather advisories in Middle Tennessee

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky counties through midday Wednesday.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for counties near the TN River. This is in effect through 12 PM Wednesday. TN counties: Benton, Carroll, Decatur, & Henry. Ice accumulation here could reach one-half inch.

Specific county-by-county alert & timing can be found here.

Freezing rain is particularly problematic, not just for icy roads, but also for the potential of rain freezing on trees and powerlines which could lead to power outages.

Future Tracker Tuesday Afternoon into Wednesday Morning:

Future Tracker for Tuesday 10 AM. (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Future Tracker for Tuesday 1 PM. (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Future Tracker for Tuesday 4 PM. (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Future Tracker for Tuesday 7 PM. (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Future Tracker for Tuesday 10 PM. (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Accumulations through Wednesday morning:

This is the total ice expectancy through Wednesday.

The science of wintry precipitation

If the precipitation is just rain or just snow, the atmosphere is either greater than or less than 32°. When you add in a wintry mix — freezing rain or sleet — then one must evaluate the temperature at different levels of the atmosphere. Check out the picture below depicting the layers of warm (>32°) and cold air (<32°) that help determine the type of precipitation that reaches the ground.

Used during winter weather situations, this graphic depicts the type of precipitation that can fall. (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Our focus is not on snow because there will be layers of warm air that will cause snow to melt. What we will be focused on is rain, then temperatures getting just below freezing and changing over to freezing rain & sleet. Fine-tuning this part of the forecast will not happen until we get closer to the forecast period. One thing is for certain: freezing rain & sleet are both ice, and this accumulation can cause travel hazards and power outages.

