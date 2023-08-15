NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are getting closer to the peak of hurricane season, and while there has not been much action so far in the Atlantic, NOAA thinks it could take a turn for the worst.

We could have 14 to 21 named storms with six to eleven hurricanes and two to five major hurricanes.

Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA’s Lead for the Seasonal Hurricane Outlook, explains that the warm sea surface temperatures are going to help storms intensify and stay together as they move inland potentially causing more damage.

As storms move in, this could bring strong storms into Tennessee and Kentucky and make flooding an issue. Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the Nashville Weather Forecast Office, said that we must stay alert for storms that develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico. This is because these storms are more likely to curve northward and impact Tennessee.

Tennesseans will need to keep their eyes peeled for the next six to eight weeks because it is when storms could start popping up.