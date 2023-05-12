NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A very busy weekend ahead in the Mid-South, and thunderstorms could force your plans inside. We will see daily rain chances through Monday until a cold front can clear out moisture into next week.

Remainder of Friday

Periods of heavy rain will be a threat through the afternoon and evening. Rain totals since Thursday have been up to 3″ in some areas. We’ve seen a few flood advisories this afternoon, see the latest alerts here.

We will continue to monitor the risk for minor flooding across our area, along with a low chance for a strong to severe storm for our counties near the Tennessee River. Main storm concerns will be heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Weekend breakdown

Saturday & Sunday both have rain & storm chances but at various times in the day. Also, temperatures are projected to be in the middle 80s, possibly nearing 90° by Sunday afternoon in a few locations.

Let’s look closer at each day.

SATURDAY

The latest look at Future Tracker shows rain and storms likely for the morning to early afternoon across Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. In areas that do not see rain, look for temperatures to rise into the lower & middle 80s, with additional storms possible in the afternoon hours.

Here is a look at the forecast for the Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville.

SUNDAY, MOTHER’S DAY

Sunday, temperatures get very close to 90° in a few areas. It will be very warm and humid. The Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky in a level 1/5 Marginal Risk of severe t-storms, capable of wind gusts and hail. Given how warm it will be, this will prime the atmosphere to produce gusty to strong storms.

Future Tracker shows scattered t-storms to develop in the afternoon heat and continues through the evening and early overnight. Right now, storm coverage does not appear to be very high. Stay tuned for updates.