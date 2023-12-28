NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The weather this holiday season has been hot and cold. Trying to save on your electric bill could be giving you the wintertime blues.

Chris Jones, the CEO of Middle Tennessee Electric, said taking a step back and evaluating how energy efficient your home is can help.

Caulking your windows, getting your duct work checked, and changing the air filters are just a few easy steps to make your home greener and more energy efficient.

Another thing to factor into your bill is just how much each degree of change costs on your electric bill. Jones said one degree is a 3% change in your bill.

For example, if you move your thermostat from 68 degrees to 72 degrees, that is a 12% difference on energy consumption and a 12% increase on your bill.

Jones said if you have some extra Christmas money to spend, getting a programmable thermostat and updated appliances will save the most energy. That means you will save more money on each monthly bill.