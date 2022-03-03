SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — While many Middle Tennesseeans have a severe weather game plan for their homes, not everyone knows what to do when there’s a warning at their workplace. The Owens Corning plant in Springfield, Tennessee is no stranger to severe weather after it was hit by an F-3 tornado in the May 4-5 tornado outbreak of 2003. They had a plan in place then, and if severe storms strike again, they are ready.







Ryan Crosby is the Safety Leader at the Owens Corning plant in Springfield. He said that safety is always a top concern, “Keeping our people safe is the most important thing at the company. And so we try and be prepared for everything.”

From NOAA weather radios to phone alerts, they have multiple ways to get information on warnings in the area. And if there’s active weather on the way, there’s a detailed plan in place. The first step is to head to the break room when severe storms start to move in.

“We notify all of our employees, visitors, and guests via an air horn. We will go to that break room, monitor the weather if there is a tornado warning, or if we just think that the weather’s bad enough, then we will move everybody into the facility restrooms,” said Crosby.

Crosby added the restrooms are labeled as the designated tornado shelter, and they make sure it’s easy to get ahold of the severe weather safety plans. “We actually keep those plans at every exit. So we have 14 exits, and we keep those plans so that if we need them, everybody knows where they can run and grab those plans.”

They also make sure to run drills every year so workers know where to go. “We do tornado drills every year. And so we actually sound those air horns. We bring everybody into the break room, we take attendance, and we time it.”